Lifestyle

Silent Beacon Kenneth Kelley brings safety to the masses

Comment(0)

Kenneth Kelley came up with the innovative idea of improving the on the available devices on personal security as well as reducing crime rates, especially those that happen in lonely and secret places. This idea was borne out of his personal experience of being involved in a car accident, and unable to contact his family members or friends. His phone screen was shattered and blurred as a result of the accident, and as a result, he could not get the phone numbers of his relatives or associates. He recognized how people in danger and in need of help required a swift and dependable method of calling for and getting help in such situations.

Furthermore, he ironically discovered that even though the number of people who own phones is increasing in the United States, the rate of crime was increasing astronomically. Kenny Kelley reasoned that this may be because most people who are victims of crime cannot reach for their phones when faced with emergency situations, no matter their level of preparedness. It was then that he decided to come up with a device that will work swiftly, but quietly to assist individuals both in emergencies such as accidents and when facing criminals. With such a device, he reasoned, they can get to call emergency services like the police or their family members, as well as friends.

The result of this idea was Silent Beacon, personal safety technology that individuals can wear or attach to their key latch. It is a wearable device, designed to offer speedy assistance to those who need it. This device is like a small fob, which enables users to instantly find, trace and be in contact with loved ones who need emergency help using Bluetooth. The company that he established to produce this safety device is also called Silent Beacon and is located by his home town of Potomac, Maryland.
The company got the initial capital for the manufacturing the safety technology, including the tooling and shell of the design through a crowd-funding campaign through Indiegogo.com. This, according to Kenny Kelley was to seek support for the product, while also keeping the price low enough for everyone to be able to afford.

The Silent Beacon app is currently available for download for Apple iOS, Android, and Amazon Bluetooth enabled smartphones and tablets. Presently, the Silent Beacon can only be obtained through the company’s website www.silentbeacon.com, but Kelley is optimistic that the product will be available in consumer electronic stores and outlets very soon. He also anticipates that cell phone accessory stores such as Best Buy and Nebraska Furniture Mart, as well as many others will start selling the Silent Beacon.  He revealed that a lot of local stores are also very enthusiastic about the product and it will be provided for them to start retailing soon.

Because of his passion for the security of lives and property, save lives and offer tranquility to families when their loved-ones travel or are on their own, Kenneth Kelley decided against selling the company when he was offered eight figures for the rights to Silent Beacon. He is also driven by the belief that the Silent Beacon will drastically reduce the rate of crime in the US, and create a safer World.

Mr. Kelley is not just an inventor; he is also interested in animal rights and conservations, and is currently serves as the vice chairman of the Montgomery County Partners for Animal Well-Being, MCPAW, which is the charity arm of Montgomery County’s new animal shelter.
 
Visit: https://silentbeacon.com/

Also Read
Lifestyle

Pop That Beauty – Find the Best Mobile Makeup Artist near your Home Location

editor

Pop That Beauty is an online website that helps the people to search for the mobile makeup artist in all over the cities of Australia. By simply choosing your required beauty services, it will show you the list of makeup artist near your current location. You can use your postcode or suburb to find a […]
Lifestyle

Pickering Limo Service Will Help You Rent the Perfect Limo

editor

Pickering, Canada – 24 March 2018 – Pickering Limo Service is offering the most comprehensive collection of limos for rental on the market. Wedding celebration is one of the major events for just about any person. After all, this is when two loving hearts are being bound into one and the sacred family union is […]
Lifestyle

Casio Analog Digital Tough Solar AQ-S810WC-4AVDF AQS810WC-4AVDF Men’s Watch

editor

The appealing factor Everyone has worn a Casio watch at some point of time, mostly during school days. Some turned into avid wearers while others went for entirely analog and classic looks. In the midst are the Ana/Digi wearers; but the Casio Analog Digital Tough Solar AQ-S810WC-4AVDF AQS810WC-4AVDF Men’s Watch comes as a pleasant little […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *