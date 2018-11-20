Uncategorized

Shriram Properties offers yet another project to Bengaluru residents; Pre launched as Codename ‘Take It Easy’, now launching as Shriram Blue, at Whitefield Extension

Shriram Properties Limited (“Shriram Properties”), the property development arm of Shriram Group, and the makers of living spaces in the real estate sector today announced the launch of project, Shriram Blue. Spread across 9 acres, the project is a combination of 2 & 3 bedroom condominiums and duplex apartments, starting at 70 lacs onwards, and located on Whitefield extension, off. Hoodi Jn., Bengaluru, catering to the working and aspirational home buyers. As a launch offer, Shriram Blue offers a monthly installment of only INR 9999 for its first 99 units and this offer is valid for only 9 days starting from November 24.

As a developer, Shriram Properties engages with their audiences, providing brand awareness, thus adopting go to marketing (GTM) strategies to create storytelling in bids to capture buyer interest. The concept of Codename approach as “Take It Easy” adopted in a growing market such as Bangalore enabled Shriram Properties to communicate their proposition and RTB (reasons to buy) to the customer to help them make a decision. With the combination of location mix, product mix, price, Shriram Properties have brought in the Codename: Take It Easy.

Mr. M. Murali, Managing Director, Shriram Properties, said “We at Shriram Properties believe in designing products based on market research so that it can meet consumers’ future needs. Keeping this in mind, we bring for the residents of Bengaluru a project that brings forth an amalgamation of a weekday and a weekend home. With the offerings we have, one does not have to set out of the premises to go on a break to expensive resort as the project provides both weekday and weekend amenities. Another aspect is the density of the project that provides 471 units in a 9 acre land vis-a-vis similar projects in the city thus creating a value for money proposition; 20 – 25% less than other properties at Whitefield. Hence we are pleased to communicate our offerings to the customer so that they can make an informed decision and reinstates consumer confidence.”

Improved connectivity and superior infrastructure has enabled development of North Bengaluru making it a residential base outside the city limits. With access to premium educational institutions, quality healthcare facilities, modern supermarkets and proximity to the metro and railways, Shriram Blue is suitable for those looking for a house adjacent to the city. With its architecture and design, it makes the project ready for a resort-like ambience combining the best of man and nature. Further, it offers an ambience for the resident’s daily recreation with fitness and activity areas and a fun and relaxed weekend destination with barbeque area, hammocks, sunrise deck, plazas, health club and cafes and much more.

Shriram Properties also has offers across all its projects for the next 9 days. Under the zero extras offer, one can avail zero floor rise + zero preferred location charges + zero car park usage charges + zero clubhouse fees (other extras as applicable). Also, the property is in advanced level of construction and you needn’t wait for 3 years to get possession.

