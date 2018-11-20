Business

Rexpid Unique Blade Synch Technology of RX-S Specifications and Company Motto in Korea

Comment(0)

Rexpid is established in 1987, Blade Sync Technology, Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Through fresh innovations, highly advanced automated production lines, and strategic worldwide cooperation, Rexpid has become a world class manufacturer of outdoor sports. Striving for perfection has emphasized quality and engineering advancement over short term sales numbers has ensured the continued growth of Rexpid. In a world where only the competitive survive, Rexpid will continue to stand tall with quality and growth for years to come. We want to be your long-term partner to reach new heights.
REXPID Ⅱ:
Specifications:
• Weight: 100 grains
• Cutting diameter: 1½˝
• Blade Thickness: 0.028˝
• Stainless Steel
Rexpid II has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links two blades so they open simultaneously on Crossbow Hunting Product Korea impact.
No Rubber Band Needed Blade Sync gearing system will keep blades collapsed as the arrow silently flies through the air, giving you the accuracy of your field points, combined with the deadly action of a large blade broad heads.
RX-S:
Specifications:
• Weight: 100 grains
• Cutting diameter: 1½˝
• Blade Thickness: 0.035˝
• Immediate and simultaneous opening of the blades upon impact
• Superior flight, Precision grade mechanical system
Locked and Loaded
• Creates more powerful force to penetrate
• Rexpid RX-S unlocks all 3 blades upon tip impact.
• The blades are locked in place until the tip hits the animal.
• The tip impact triggers all the blades to open Blades are locked during ﬂights to ensure stability.
Rexpid III:
Specification:
• Weight: 125 grains
• Cutting diameter: 1⁹⁄₁₆˝ on 125 grain
• Blade Thickness: 0.028˝ on 125 grain
• Stainless Steel
Rexpid III has a unique Blade Sync Technology that links three blades so they open simultaneously on impact. Field Point Manufacturer Korea
Company Motto:
• Quality Management for Customer Satisfaction
• Zero-defect production and highest quality services
• Bold actions through innovation and experimentations

Also Read
Business

Global Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves Market Types, Applications, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Analysis, Growth Trends, and Future Forecasts until 2023

Non-Destructive Testing Services Market Scenario Non-destructive testing services market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to the high demand across industry verticals. Rising demand among the end-use industries for non-destructive testing services drives the growth of the market. Additionally, innovation and advancement in technology and increasing market for non-destructive […]
Business

Global Lecithin market to touch approximately US$ 1550 Mn by 2026.

The report on “Lecithin market” is segmented by source (Egg, Sunflower, Soy, and others), By Application (Food, feed, nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals) by geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026”. Global Lecithin market was valued US$ 980 Mn in 2017 and is estimated […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *