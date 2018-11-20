Research Antibodies Industry Material Analysis, Regional Estimates, Variables, Scope Forecast 2025

20 Nov 2018: Global Research Antibodies Market size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2025. Antibodies are secreted immunoglobin molecules mainly produced by plasma cells. They are a part of the body’s immune system. The normal function of antibodies is to latch onto antigens and flag them for destruction, thus helping to fight infection. The market is driven by increasing R&D collaborations among various private & public organizations to promote technical advancements in disease progression and product development activities. The market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period.

In research antibodies, some technologies are used such as Immunohistochemistry, Western Blotting, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, Flow Cytometry, ELISA, and others. The “western blotting” segment held largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold the highest market share in the upcoming period due to growing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options such as HIV. Western blotting is used in research activities conducted by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies as well as academic institutes. Product type such as primary and secondary could be explored in research antibodies industry. Primary antibodies were the most leading product type in 2016 due to greater specificity leading to increased adoption in research activities. The segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of reagents containing primary research antibodies due to its related benefits such as greater specificity, easy availability and suitability to various research needs.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of research antibodies market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, increasing funding for proteomics research & drug discovery, growing R&D activities & expenditure in the life science industry, increasing demand for personalized medicine & protein therapeutics, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing prevalence of breast cancer and rising need for personalized medicine is stirring up the demand for advanced techniques, which is creating ample growth of the market.

However, the quality concerns over research antibodies, time & cost intensive antibody development processes and the pricing pressures faced by market players are negatively impacting the growth of research antibodies industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, type, technology, source, application, end-use and geography.

The market is classified into type such as monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and others. The “monoclonal antibodies” accounted for the leading share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR in the next couple of years. Significantly rising number of research activities in genomics that require technologically advanced genetic platforms has led to increase the demand for monoclonal antibodies.

North America held largest market share in 2016 due to presence of many biopharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers and academic institutes coupled with huge economic development. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the forthcoming years. The growing population, booming healthcare industry, increasing innovation in antibody production and improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with regulatory policies implemented by public healthcare organizations to enhance safety are major factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the research antibodies market include Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Genscript, BioLegend Inc. and Lonza. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

