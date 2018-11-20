Business

Photonic Sensors Market 2018 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Market Scenario:

A device that senses light and converts it to electric signal is referred to photonic sensors. Photonic sensing technology integrates emission of light, detection, transmission by fiber optics, optical components. Photonic sensors are used in many applications such as Lidar, Ladar, Laser Induced Fluorescence (LIF), calorimetry, scintillation detection, spectroscopy, biological fluorescence detection, and other. The photonic sensors have an ability to provide accurate results, cost effective sensing solution and others.

The study indicates that innovations in the fiber optics field have boosted the photonic sensors market. Apart from it the need for enhanced safety and security solution also drive the Photonic Sensors Market. It has been observed that there has been a considerable rise in wireless sensing technologies which is responsible for the growth in the photonic sensors market. The study indicates that photonic sensors benefits by providing cheaper, lighter, smaller and faster products and components with great functionality with less energy.

The study indicates that photonic industry is focusing on development of efficient products, eco-friendly and energy saving photonic sensors would be introduced to the market. These photonic sensors would help in increasing the green footprint. The global photonic sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user and region. The type and technology segment of photonic sensors market consist of Fiber optic sensors, Image sensors, Bio photonic sensors and their respective technologies.

The global Photonic Sensors market is expected to grow at USD ~20 Billion by 2022, at ~15% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Photonic Sensors Market are – Oxsensis (UK), Intevac, Inc. (U.S.), Prime Photonics (U.S.), Smart Fibres (UK), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.(South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.),  Banpil Photonics, Inc (U.S.), NP Photonics, Inc.(U.S.) among others

Segments:

The global photonic sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user and region.

Photonic Sensors Market by Type:

  • Fiber optic sensors
  • Image sensors
  • Bio photonic sensors
  • Others

Photonic Sensors Market by Technology:

  • Fiber optic technology
  • Imaging technology
  • Bio photonic technology
  • Others

Photonic Sensors Market by End-user:

  • Oil & gas
  • Defense
  • Transport
  • Energy
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Consumer electronics
  • Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Photonic Sensors market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid developments in sensors has driven the market of Photonic Sensors in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in Photonic Sensors market it is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific and Latin America region is going to grow significantly over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea have a fair share in the Photonic Sensors market.

Intended Audience

  • Technology investors
  • System Integrators
  • Government Organizations
  • Sensors manufacturers
  • Research/Consultancy firms

