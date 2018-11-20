Uncategorized

OLG Düsseldorf imposes large fine in response to vertical price fixing

Comment(0)

The Oberlandesgericht (OLG) Düsseldorf, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf, has imposed a fine of 30 million euros on a drugstore chain and in doing so significantly increased the fine set by the Bundeskartellamt, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office.

Price-fixing agreements are normally in breach of antitrust law. These types of arrangements are not only illegal in the context of horizontal relationships between competitors but also with respect to vertical relationships between producers and distributors. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that price-fixing arrangements of this kind restrict competition and thus violate the Gesetz gegen Wettbewerbsbeschränkungen (GWB), Germany’s Act Against Restraints of Competition.

In the instant case, the Bundeskartellamt had already imposed a fine of around five million euros on the drugstore chain as early as December of 2015 due to vertical price-fixing arrangements in relation to the distribution of roast coffee. These investigations were part of a larger series of proceedings dealing with vertical price-fixing agreements between a coffee roaster and various retailers, including the drugstore chain in question. On 1 March 2018, the Bundeskartellamt announced that the OLG Düsseldorf had increased the fine to 30 million euros (Az.: V-4 Kart 3/17 OWi).

The OLG Düsseldorf found that there was sufficient evidence indicating that between 2005 and 2008 the drugstore chain had been party to relevant the price control system, pursuant to which the businesses were said to have agreed on supply prices in particular. Consequently, the producer was protected from price abuses on the part of the drugstore, which in turn received information regarding its competitors’ pricing behaviour. The Court concluded that these vertical price-fixing arrangements ultimately also had horizontal implications at the national level for the sale of an important commodity such as coffee.

The OLG Düsseldorf’s ruling is not yet final. The drugstore chain already announced on 12 March 2018 that it had filed an appeal on a point of law with the Bundesgerichtshof, Germany’s Federal Supreme Court, and that it cannot fathom the allegations of illegal price fixing.

Violations of antitrust law or competition law can be met with severe penalties. However, violations are by no means always as obvious as in the case of illegal price-fixing arrangements. Even seemingly insignificant contractual clauses can give rise to a violation and lead to certain consequences. Lawyers who are experienced in the fields of antitrust law and competition law can offer businesses advice.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/antitrust-law.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Acaricides Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024

Acaricides are pesticides that are used to kill acari such as ticks and mites. They are employed in agriculture and medicine; the desired level of toxicity differs between the two fields as per their applications. There are different types of acaricides, depending on the concentration of various chemicals such as chlorine, zinc, phosphorous, and tin. […]
Uncategorized

Automotive Cam Followers Market Analysis, Share and Growth Rate to 2025

26th October 2018 – A specific kind of roller or needle bearing that is specially prepared to abide by the cam lobe profiles is called a cam follower. It is known that the cam followers are available in wide variety of configurations. The most defining property is the process that the cam follower employs while […]
Uncategorized

Collaborating On What Truly Matters Is Easy After The Update

New York, USA — October 30 2018 — International Business Times is a blog that covers all of the interesting information on that is new on technology. Many people from all over the globe are going to this site every day as to find out what is new for their computers and mobile devices and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *