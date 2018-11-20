Tech

Network Occupancy Management Software Market Key Players, Drivers & Restraints

Comment(0)

Network occupancy management is used for the effective management of road space. This management solution introduces an improved set of procedures for the management of road space occupancy to reduce road user delay. The purpose of the network occupancy management software is to optimize the use of lane road space. Network occupancy management (NOM) integrates multiple technologies to improve the flow of vehicle traffic and improve safety.

A factor driving the global network occupancy management software market is widespread urban expansion in most developing countries. Rapid industrialization and rise in urbanization increase the number of vehicles on the road across the globe. This is driving demand for road occupancy management. Moreover, initiatives by governments to manage road space further boost the market growth. For instance, the Indian government announced the allocation of around US$ 9.5 Bn to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of roads in 2016-2017.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/network-occupancy-management-software-market.html

However, high security risks and restructuring legacy infrastructure are anticipated to hamper the network occupancy management software market in the near future. Adoption of cloud services in network occupancy management software is a key trend in the market. Integration of information technology in network management software systems is expected to result in the development of advanced systems with advanced capabilities and enhanced performance. This creates significant opportunities for the global network occupancy management software market.

The global network occupancy management software market can be categorized based on component, platform, connection type, solution, and geography. Based on component, the market can be classified into software, hardware, and services. The software segment can be further divided into standalone software component and integrated software component. The hardware segment can be further split into (sensors, lighting sensors, space/desk sensors, CCTV, Bluetooth devices, displays, network connecting equipment, camera, and others). The services segment can be further categorized into professional managed services, consulting services, deployment and integration, maintenance and support, and managed services.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47235​

In terms of platform, the market can be segmented into cloud platform and on-premise platform. In terms of connection type, the network occupancy management software market can be classified into wired connection and wireless connection. Based on solution, the market can be divided into traffic management, demand management, parking management, performance management, and others. In terms of region, the network occupancy management software market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The network occupancy management software market in Europe is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to stringent government rules and regulations related to road network. In developed countries, the global network occupancy management software market accounts for significant market share. North America and Europe are projected to be leading regions of the network occupancy management market, owing to high investment in smart city and smart transportation projects by governments. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and increase in investments in the development of smart infrastructure in developing countries by governments of countries such as India and China.

Also Read
Tech

Head-Up Display Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% and is expected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2022

According to ‘Market Research Future’ report ” Head-Up Display Market for Type (Fixed-mounted, Helmet-mounted), By Component (Combiner, Video Generator, Projector Unit), By Application (Automotive Industry, Military & Civil Aviation Sector) – Forecast to 2022”. The Head-Up Display Market is primarily driven by the include advancement of technology in military and aviation sector. The increase in […]
Tech

Touchless Sensing Market Overview, Top Key Players, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2022

editor

Market Scenario: Touchless Sensing is an innovative method which allows users to interact with the devices thereby performing certain tasks without having any physical contact. Toucless sensing has emerged as very helpful method in IT industry and apart from IT industry, it has various applications in various industries.   Hygiene factor and technological advancement are […]
Tech

Lemon Mobiles is back in the game; revamps its brand identity with new logo

editor

Stepping into aggressive business plans, Lemon Mobiles, the home-grown mobile brand from Lemon Electronics Limited has introduced new logo under its revamped brand identity and investment plans. The brand has developed its new brand identity focusing on two pillars including ‘Companionship and Trust’. Highlighting the same, the new tagline for the brand will be “Bharose […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *