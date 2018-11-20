Tech

Is Your VPS & Dedicated servers are in safe hands?

According to PwC’s 2018 Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey- 49%of organizations globally said they’ve been a victim of fraud and economic crime – up from 36%
If this is the condition of world’s most secured data servers then what about small scale organizations? Are we really safe from such fishing attacks?
Nell Rerup once quoted “True cyber security is preparing for what’s next, not what was last” – we have to keep learning from our lessons and need to fix those errors in future.
If you’re beginning a website to endorse your company, it’s necessary to realize that a managed VPS & dedicated services can help your business. You may soon notice that it’s imperative to differentiate yourself from your competitors thus you can gain any kind of edge possible. And it’s a managed dedicated server hosting that can help you to do that by providing you with more control and efficiency when it comes to configuring and managing your system and server.
A fully managed VPS & Dedicated server from trusted web hosting provider like us can benefit you in several ways such as in terms of assured security, storage management, and enhanced business focus along with that we provide 100 % dedicated resources, Plesk Control panel, server migration, rock solid BITNINJA defense.
In Cloud Host World fully managed hosting module we leases dedicated servers and associated hardware to a single customer and manage those systems on the customer’s behalf. Thus getting a fully managed hosting is the one stop resolution to all your troubles, when you opt for the best hosting provider which can manage your all client’s behalf of yourself is the key to shield your online business and your brand identity from online fishing attacks as well.

