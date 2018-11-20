Growing cases of post herpetic neuralgia treatment are increasing the number of referrals to pain management clinics resulting in growth of market. According to a latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is anticipated to account for over US$ 908.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on post herpetic neuralgia treatment further projects significant growth potential of post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with CAGR pegged at 5.3% through 2026.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes segments by treatment type, distribution channels and regions. The treatment type segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes drugs, patches and steroid injectable. The drug segment is sub segmented by anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and opioids. The patches segment is sub segmented by lidocaine skin patches and capsaicin skin patches. The distribution channel segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales includes hospital pharmacies, and clinics. The retail sales includes retail sales, retail pharmacies, drug stores and mail order pharmacies.

Based on the treatment type, the drugs segment accounts for the largest share of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with a share of 80.9 % in 2018. However the patches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6 during the forecast period.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The growth of the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia and geriatric population. The development of healthcare infrastructure around the world coupled with the governmental support to post herpetic neuralgia treatment products is also expected to drive the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. However, the poor efficacy and efficiency of present post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. The companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment are involved in developing new experimental drugs.

However concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. Opioid overdose deaths account for 49,000 of the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in the USA in 2017. According to the center of disease control, around 66% of the more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in 2016 involved an opioid and on average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The lack of definite curative treatment and the poor efficacy and efficiency of drugs is also hampering the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market growth.

This post herpetic neuralgia treatment report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for manufacturers planning to enter the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

