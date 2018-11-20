Tech

Global Waterjet Robots Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 20, 2018: About Waterjet Robots

The scope of the report includes robots used for applications such as waterjet cutting and cleaning. It includes revenue generated by sales to the automotive, aerospace and defense, metal and machinery, and other sectors.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global waterjet robots market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waterjet robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Waterjet Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • FANUC
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
  • Midea
  • Yaskawa Electric

To Market driver

  • Advantages of waterjet cutting over alternative methods
Market challenge

  • Lack of skilled workforce
Market trend

  • Software and service innovations to ease integration of waterjet robots
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

