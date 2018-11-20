Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Research Report 2018: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

This report studies the Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polypropylene Staple Fibre market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Beaulieu Fibres International
Indorama Ventures
International Fibres Group
Nirmal Fibres
Thrace Group
Zenith Fibres
PFE Extrusion
Trevos Kostalov
DIRD Polytex
LCY Chemical Corp
Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber
Zibo Jintong Huaxian
Taizhou Hailun Chemical Fiber
Tai’an Ruiyishengwei Synthetic Material
Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Virgin Type
Recycled Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Geotextiles
Flooring
Filtration
Hygiene
Automotive
Others
Table of Contents
Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Research Report 2018
1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene Staple Fibre
1.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Virgin Type
1.2.3 Recycled Type
1.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Segment by Application
1.3.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Geotextiles
1.3.3 Flooring
1.3.4 Filtration
1.3.5 Hygiene
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polypropylene Staple Fibre (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.7 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
5 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
5.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Price by Type (2013-2018)
5.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)
6 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
6.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Beaulieu Fibres International
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Beaulieu Fibres International Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Indorama Ventures
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Indorama Ventures Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 International Fibres Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 International Fibres Group Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Nirmal Fibres
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Nirmal Fibres Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Thrace Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Thrace Group Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Zenith Fibres
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Zenith Fibres Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 PFE Extrusion
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 PFE Extrusion Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Trevos Kostalov
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Trevos Kostalov Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 DIRD Polytex
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 DIRD Polytex Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 LCY Chemical Corp
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 LCY Chemical Corp Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber
7.12 Zibo Jintong Huaxian
7.13 Taizhou Hailun Chemical Fiber
7.14 Tai’an Ruiyishengwei Synthetic Material
7.15 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber
8 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.2.1 Raw Materials
8.2.2 Labor Cost
8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polypropylene Staple Fibre
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
9.1 Polypropylene Staple Fibre Industrial Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Polypropylene Staple Fibre Major Manufacturers in 2017
9.4 Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10.1 Marketing Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
10.2 Market Positioning
10.2.1 Pricing Strategy
10.2.2 Brand Strategy
10.2.3 Target Client
10.3 Distributors/Traders List
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11.1 Technology Progress/Risk
11.1.1 Substitutes Threat
11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
12 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.1 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.2 Europe Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.3 China Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.4 Japan Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.5 Southeast Asia Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.6 India Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)
12.3 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)
12.4 Global Polypropylene Staple Fibre Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
