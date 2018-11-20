Education

First National Living Legend Award Conferred on Shri. Madhu Pandit Dasa Ji

The First National Living Legend Award 2018 was conferred on Shri. Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, by Shri. Pratap Jena, the Hon’ble Minister of Health, Law, and Information and Broadcasting. The award was bestowed for the Foundation’s excellent and unparalleled contribution to alleviate hunger among school children while responding effectively to their social needs for a better future. The award was given on Nov 16’2018 in Bhubaneshwar at The Crown Hotel.

The award was received by Shri. Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, on the behalf of Shri. Madhu Pandit Dasa, in the presence of Shri. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the Founder-Chairperson of Odisha Diary Foundation, and Shri. Debasish Samantaray, convenor of Living Legend Awards.

The National Living Legend Award was instituted this year to appreciate Odisha’s national connection and inspiring work that impacts both, the state and country. An Odisha Diary initiative, Odisha Living Legend Awards are conferred on people of Odisha for their outstanding and inspiring work. These awards emphasize the need of bringing the best of the world and India to Odisha and take the best of Odisha to India and the world.

