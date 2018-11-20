Sports

FIFA 19 Comes With a Game Mode Never Before Seen: ‘Survival’

EA Sports still keeps secrecy around the content of the next FIFA 19 installment. At the moment, it is known that the Champions League and the Europa League will be part of the title, after PES 2018 loses the contracts.
However, this week allegedly leaked content of the simulator was leaked. The user specialized in soccer games such as PES and FIFA, Nono Loko, shared two images on Twitter.

The first is related to the signing of the Chinese League with 16 licensed teams. Of course, if this alliance were to materialize, FIFA 19 would arrive with best fut 19 players such as Hulk, Ramires, Axel Witsel, Gervinho, Jackson Martinez and more.

The second picture is the one showing the ‘Survival’ mode, a game option never before seen in the saga. According to the specialist, it would be an arcade in which we would lose a player when scoring a goal, in this way until we run out of players on the court.

Here is the Tweet of the famous “Nono Loko”:
Survival mode and Long Rage in the new Kick Off of # FIFA19; every time you make a goal you stay with one less player and the Long Rage the goal from outside the area is worth double! Sometimes you want to innovate and these crazy things occur to you.

What do you think about it?

Do you think it’s true? In our opinion, it would be more than great if this were true! And enjoy the game with Cheap Fifa 19 Coins.

