Drone Software market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 20, 2018: This report focuses on the global Drone Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics-the tractors and other machines needed-was repurposed from drone software.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Drone Software market size was 390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Airware, Inc.
  • 3D Robotics
  • Dreamhammer Inc.
  • Drone Volt
  • Dronedeploy Inc.
  • 7ESRI
  • Pix4D
  • Precisionhawk Inc.
  • Sensefly Ltd.
  • Skyward Io
  • Delta Drone
  • AeroVironment
  • VIATechnik

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Open Source
  • Closed Source

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Mining
  • Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

