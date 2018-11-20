Business

Current Trends and Emerging Challenges in Global Composite Panel Market

Composite panels are panels used for partitioning, facades, exterior cladding, roofing, decking, flooring, etc. This panels have high stability, insulation properties, excellent load-bearing capacity, and stain & weather resistance. Composite panels are available in three types namely metal composite panel, wood composite panel, rock wool composite panel, and others.

The global composite panels market was valued at US$ 57,650 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5%.

Increasing demand for composite panels from construction and other sectors is a major factor driving growth of the global composite panel market, owing to development of innovative buildings, and availability of panels in different textures, size, and colors.

Companies profiled in this report are EGGER Group, Sonae Indústria, SGPS, S.A., Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, SWISS KRONO GROUP, Norbord Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC., Duratex S.A., Weyerhaeuser Company, Kastamonu Entegre, Masisa S.A., Yatai Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jixiang Industry Co., Ltd., Schweiter Technologies AG, Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt. Limited, Arconic Inc.

