Content Analytics Market 2018 Top Key Players: International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Content analytics can be defined as a practice of implementing business analytics and business intelligence data into digital content. The enterprises are using content analytics software due to its prevailing benefits that includes accessibility and visibility into the amount of content created, the nature of content and how it can be utilized for empowering the business.

The study indicates, growing advancement in digitization and emergence of cloud technologies is boosting the content analytics market. By deployment type cloud based content analytics software accounts for highest market share. By application segment, social media analytics is expected to grow at the highest market rate owing to popularity of numerous social media application that includes facebook, youtube, snapchart, linkedin, twitter and others. According to the study, the increasing significance of these application in enhancing business marketing campaign is fuelling the content analytics market.

The Content Analytics Market can be segmented on the basis of application, deployment and vertical. By application segment the content analytics market consists of web analytics, social media analytics, speech analytics, text analytics and others. Social media analytics is one of the most commonly used platform by enterprises to increase the popularity of their business as people spend most of their time on social media. This platform is used by majority of the enterprises to enhance their business. It enhance business operation by keeping track on competitors, understanding customer demand and measuring effectiveness of the platform for their business is one of the significant factor driving the social analytics market.

The Content Analytics Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 6 Billion by 2023, at 22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Adobe Systems, INC. (U.S.)

• Clarabridge, INC. (U.S.)

• Interactive Intelligence Group, INC. (U.S.)

• Opentext Corporation (Canada)

• Verint Systems (U.S.)

• Nice Systems LTD. (Israel)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• SAS Institute, INC. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Content Analytics Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the content analytics market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the content analytics market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of application, deployment and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the content analytics market.

Segments:

Content analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment and vertical.

Content Analytics Market by Application:

• Speech Analytics

• Text Analytics

• Web Analytics

• Social Media Analytics

• Others

Content Analytics Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Content Analytics Market by Vertical:

• IT & Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Government

• Travel & Hospitality

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of content analytics market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the content analytics market owing to major content analytics firm present in the region.

The increase in utilization of content analytics software is various industrial vertical such as retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market owing to growing IT infrastructure and high adoption of digitization in developed countries is fueling the market in the region.

