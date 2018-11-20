Health and Wellness

BONN launches exclusive La Americana Gourmet product range

Comment(0)

Leading FMCG group, BONN, launches exclusive La Americana Gourmet product range of breads, bakery and cakes. The new premium product line, named ‘La Americana Gourmet’, includes a cleverly unique deck of products covering the entire taste gamut with whole wheat bran burger bread and whole wheat bran pav, Garlic & multigrain Footlongs, Bran Bread, Honey Oat Bread, Garlic Oregano Breads and eggless lemon, Butter Scotch & Choco Vanilla Cakes among others.

This new LA Americana Gourmet comes with no added preservatives targeting consumers looking for lifestyle products. The Wholegrain carbohydrates are the best in terms of combining healthy carbs with fiber, antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals. The ingredients used in these products permit the consumer to achieve epicurean nirvana by satisfying her taste buds. These products are available in Ludhiana, Chandigarh tricity, and Delhi & NCR.
Gourmet is a cultural ideal associated with the culinary arts of fine food and drink, or haute cuisine, which is characterised by refined, even elaborate preparations and presentations of aesthetically balanced meals of several contrasting, often quite rich courses. There has been an accelerating increase in the demand, due in part to rising income, globalization of taste, health and nutrition concerns.
The prize range and the details of BONN’s La Americana Gourmet Product Range are; whole-wheat bran bread (net weight 400g M.R.P 45/-), garlic oregano bread (net weight 250 g M.R.P 40 /-), honey oat bread (net weight 250 g M.R.P 40 /-) , whole-wheat bran pav bread ( net weight 250 g M.R.P 30/-) , whole-wheat bran burger bread ( net weight 150 g M.R.P 20/-) , whole-wheat bran pizza (net weight 250g M.R.P 35/-) , whole-wheat multigrain footlong bread (net weight 300g M.R.P 55 /-) , lemon eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 90/-), garlic footlong bread ( net weight 300g M.R.P 55/-) , choco vanilla eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 100/-) , butterscotch eggless cake (net weight 200g M.R.P 90/-).
The range is a delight to the taste buds of consumers. These are high-quality baked foods with an exclusively unique texture that melts in your mouth. We have constantly endeavoured to blend sensory experiences with healthy ingredients and we believe we’ve hit the right chord with this innovative range which is a combination of taste and healthy experience. Today’s consumer is more exposed to healthy imperatives than their predecessors and, hence, there is greater consciousness for health and wellbeing. The bread market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% every year between 2018 and 2021 globally. This rise is being attributed to developing markets such as India. With a population of 1.3 billion and a rapidly rising younger population, a clear trend toward healthy eating habits is perceptible.
BONN’s distinction lies in its ability to adhere to high-quality statutory food standards while appealing to the domestic palate with it’s uniquely Indianized version of healthy breads. A clear example of the above is using whole grain as an ingredient for the ubiquitous Pav bread and burgers. Using whole grains instead of processed flours also permits considerable potential for strengthening livelihoods.
Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Naturesnaturalindia.com – Delivering the Best Range of Natural Essential Oils in India!

Naturesnaturalindia.com is the name recognized across India for being a reputed online oil store for Natural Essential oils, Spice oils, Traditional Attars and other relevant products. The web store is catering to bulk quantities of the customers in India and worldwide too. New Delhi, Thursday, September 18, 2018: Natural products possessing the natural properties of […]
Health and Wellness

Overactive Bladder Therapeutics Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2025

Overactive bladder, also known as overactive bladder syndrome, is a medical syndrome related with urination problems. The condition is characterized by symptoms such as high urine frequency or nocturia and urinary incontinence. It is not a major life-threatening condition. Some of the important indications of overactive bladder are urgency in the urination and incontinence. The […]
Health and Wellness

Nutrition Conferences

“22nd European Nutritional Science Congress is going to be held on November 26-27, 2018 at Barcelona,Spain.The theme of the conference is “”Nutritional Science: Empowering Health and Well being”. The purpose of the Nutritional science congress is to understand the Nutritional values, uses, risks, recent advances in nutrition research and safe steps required in balanced nutritional […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *