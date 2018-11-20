BigMuscles Nutrition Releases TVC withBrand AmbassadorRanveer Singh

BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the country’s leading nutritional supplement brands, has released its TVC withtheir brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. A powerhouse performer, Ranveer Singh has wowed everyone with his body transformations in his films. His much awaited next, Rohit’s Shetty’s Simmba, shows him in a drool-worthy beefed up action avatar. Ranveer is seen in BigMuscles Nutrition’s first TV commercial with the campaign You’re Stronger Than You Think. The actor will be endorsing the brand for the next three years as part of a multi-dimensional effort that includes television advertising, alternate media, in-store and point-of-sale executions.

Ranveer Singh started his journey with the BigMuscles Nutrition when he needed to bulk-up for his movie Simmba. Witnessing the positive results himself, Ranveer was swearing by the products, even before he got on-board to endorse the brand.

Commenting on this announcement, Suhel Vats, Director, BigMuscles Nutrition said, “We decided to partner with someone like Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador because he has created new benchmarks in fitness. He has awed audiences with his outstanding and rare acting talent. He has infectious energy and his personality is a direct fit with our brand messaging ‘you are stronger than you think’. We hope to take the brand to the next level with this partnership that encourages the youth of India to be healthy and fit in the right way.”

Talking about the association with BigMuscles Nutrition, Ranveer Singh said, “I am glad to be associated with a fitness conscious brand like BigMuscles Nutrition. Their products are one of the best. They concentrate on creating healthy supplements and I use them regularly. I’m happy with the results that I have got for Simmba.”