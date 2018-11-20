Automated Optical Inspection System Market Opportunities, Developments and Potential of Market from 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Global automated optical inspection system market is projected to reach USD 1,188 million at a CAGR of over 17% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global automated optical inspection system market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for miniaturization of printed circuit boards across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing transformations in the internet of things and growing demand for highly efficient AOI systems is one major factor driving the market growth.

The global automated optical inspection system market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Major economies in the region – China, Japan, and Taiwan are anticipated to drive the growth of the automated optical inspection system market in Asia Pacific region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Saki Corporation, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd., and Test Research Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributed to increasing demand for high-quality electronic components from various industry verticals such as aerospace and defense and automotive. Major growth in demand for miniaturization of PCBs is primarily driving the growth for highly efficient AOI systems.

Key Players:

Camtek Ltd. (Israel),

Nordson Corporation (U.S.),

Orbotech Ltd. (Israel),

Saki Corporation (Japan),

CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.),

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Test Research Inc. (Taiwan),

Viscom AG (Germany),

AOI Systems (U.K),

Goepel Electronic GmbH (Germany),

Machine Vision Products (U.S.),

Mirtec Corporation (U.S.),

Vi Technology (France)

Segmentations:

The global automated optical inspection system market is segmented by component, type, technology, and application. The application segment is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, telecommunication, and others. Smart manufacturing and advancements in medical electronics are majorly fuelling the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the emergence of 5G technology in telecommunication sector is further influencing the market growth.

However, growing demand for BGA technology in printed circuit board manufacturing is limiting the use of AOI systems for inspection. This could be one major factor restraining the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the false call rate of image-based AOI systems is another factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of global automated optical inspection system market. However, changes in regulations of electronics manufacturing processes and modifications in design parameters could pose a major challenge in the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated optical inspection system market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for high-quality electronic components across different industry verticals. Also, growing demand for speed and accuracy of inspection are other factors fueling the market growth.

