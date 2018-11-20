Business

Asteria Diamonds Shine Bright At The IJL

LONDON (PRWEB) NOVEMBER 16, 2018

In the who’s who of jewelry, the IJL exhibition is the event where celebrated Jewelry designers convene in a three-day expo of innovation, design and beauty.

Top Jewelry designers mingle and display and celebrated industry names have their annual opportunity to give everyone a glimpse of their prized new collections.
The IJL, at the Olympia, London, is an event with high expectations of setting trends in Jewelry for the following year.

No stranger to making an impact, Asteria Diamonds took their seat, amongst the big names at the event and caught everyone’s’ eye with their radiant new collection, ‘Empowerment” featuring two exquisite masterpieces, the “Inspire” Necklace and the “Brazen’ Ring.

The Inspire Necklace is a GIA certified awe-invoking Royal Blue & Majestic Pink Splendorous Diamond Necklace adorned with 18.84 carats, in a pear shape cut with a VS2 clarity. One of a kind, this necklace will no doubt find its way to the perfect cultural influencer in no time.

The Brazen Ring is of course also, GIA certified, with a rare cut-cornered rectangular mix radiant shape and an eye-opening 18.64 carats with VS2 clarity. The Brazen ring is Fancy yellow and truly stands out as yet another masterpiece from Asteria Diamonds.

With their sights set high, Asteria Diamonds is looking to make serious global moves this year from their London base, with bold new designs and an eye to the future.

Asteria Diamonds owner Simon B. said, “we are looking to create colored diamond masterpieces for our old and new clients this year and make serious waves in the industry.”

If this years’ IJL is anything to go by, Asteria Diamonds are off to a great start.

For any information on Asteria Diamonds, their collections or upcoming events, you can contact tracey(at)asteriadiamonds.com

For more information, please visit http://www.asteriadiamonds.com

