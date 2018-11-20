Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Market Research Report, Market Forecast, Market Analysis: Ken Research

Hip replacement is a surgical move in which the hip joint is replaced by a prosthetic implant, called hip prosthesis. It is most common orthopedic surgery. Hip replacement procedure provides relief in hip pain and stiffness. It can be performed as a total replacement and half replacement. Total replacement consists of replacing both the acetabulum and the femoral head whereas half replacement consists of replacing of the only femoral head in general. Most hip replacements are performed to remedy hip arthritis. Hip arthritis is a common condition that causes problems with the ball-and-socket joint at the junction of the pelvis and lower extremity. There are different types of arthritis that can cause pain in the hip joint such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid etc.

The procedural steps for hip replacement surgery involve a diagnosis of hip arthritis, removing the worn out hip joint ball, removing the worn out hip joint socket, placement of the ace tabular component, preparing the femur, placement of the stem, insertion of the ball, final hip replacement implant.

According to study, “Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Procedures Outlook to 2025” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Asia-Pacific hip replacement procedures are Stryker Corp., DepuySynthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, NuVasiveInc, Globes Medical, Wright Medical, Integra Life sciences.

Some of the key benefits of hip replacement surgery are pain relief, knee joint function improvement, improved mobility and improved quality of life etc. Some complications are included blood clots, dislocation, infection of the point, nerve damage, ongoing discomfort, and loosening etc.

On the basis of procedure, the hip replacement market is segmented into hip resurfacing procedures, partial hip replacement procedures, primary hip replacement procedures, and revision hip replacement procedures. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the metal material, alloy material, and resin material. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into age below 45, age 45-65 and age above 65.

In India, the two major types of hip replacements include cemented prosthesis and uncemented prosthesis. A cemented prosthesis is held in place by poly Meta acryl ate cement that attaches the metal to the bone. An uncemented prosthesis has a fine mesh of holes on the surface area that touches the bone, the mesh allows the bone to grow into the mesh and become part of the bone. The total cost of hip joint replacement treatment in India is far less than getting a hip replacement in countries like USA, UK, Australia, and others.

In China, a majority of patients choose to receive primary treatment in a tertiary hospital due to the special national condition. One of the other problems in China is associated with an insufficient number of doctors and surgeon for hip replacement. The Chinese medical insurance policy may need further consideration of the demographic and economic factors.

In Russia, it is observed that there are about 34 million people are at high risk of hip fractures, annually. However country lacks standards of care for patients with hip fracture and an extremely low rate of surgical treatment of a hip fracture is reported in the entire country. The Russian association has developed a unified education program for patients, recommended by the training and methodical association of Russian universities on medical and pharmaceutical education as a manual for the system of advanced professional education of doctors. Moreover, Asia-Pacific regional market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and awareness levels amongst consumers regarding the benefits of minimally invasive surgery.

