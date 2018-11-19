Tech

Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: V-CPE transforms previously hardware-based operations into software-based virtual functions.Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) builds on the trend of transforming previously hardware-based operations into virtual, software-based functions.

North America is expected to lead the Virtual CPE market as the region consists of countries with well-established economies, which allow maximum investment in new technologies.

In 2017, the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Cisco Systems
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
  • Juniper Networks
  • Brocade Communications Systems
  • IBM
  • Arista Networks
  • Dell
  • Ericsson
  • NEC
  • Versa Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • IaaS
  • PaaS
  • Others

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Virtual Switches
  • Virtual Routers
  • Application and Controller Platform
  • Security and Compliance
  • Infrastructure Management
  • Orchestration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

