Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

November 19, 2018: V-CPE transforms previously hardware-based operations into software-based virtual functions.Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) builds on the trend of transforming previously hardware-based operations into virtual, software-based functions.

North America is expected to lead the Virtual CPE market as the region consists of countries with well-established economies, which allow maximum investment in new technologies.

In 2017, the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Juniper Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

IBM

Arista Networks

Dell

Ericsson

NEC

Versa Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Switches

Virtual Routers

Application and Controller Platform

Security and Compliance

Infrastructure Management

Orchestration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

