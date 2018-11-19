Tech

Social TV Market Expected to Reach US$ 3,492.7 Mn by 2026

Comment(0)

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global social TV market was valued at US$ 996.4 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 3,492.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the social TV market in 2016.

Request a Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1028

Broadcasters focusing on enhancing audience engagement in TV programs/TV content

The social TV market covers the technologies or platforms that support communication and social interaction around TV. Broadcasters are using social media networks to enhance consumer engagement, traditional marketing campaigns, and promotions. With social media networks, entertainment companies can maximize their programming content by integrating broadcast-focused analysis tools across the world. This factor drives the global social TV market. Recent technological breakthroughs in broadband-delivered programming on personal computers and “smart” TVs further boosts the market growth.

Social TV Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for social TV is segmented on the basis of solution, application, and geography. Based on solution, the market is segmented into software and professional services. The software segment is further categorized into broadcast integration, audience engagement, content moderation, social TV analytics, social networking platform, and others. Professional services are sub-segmented into integration and consulting, operation & installation, and maintenance & repairing. In terms of application, the global social TV market is bifurcated into sports, news, TV shows and others. TV shows application is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018 as TV broadcasters are focusing on engaging audience in TV shows. For instance, reality shows such as American Idol and Dancing with the Stars take advantage of these new capabilities, integrating fan voting and audience polling.

Geographically, the global social TV market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global social TV market. This is due to broadcasters in these regions using social media to enhance consumer engagement, traditional marketing campaigns, and promotions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth due to increase in social media users with rise in internet penetration.

Also Read
Tech

Endpoint Security Market: Need to Prevent Cyber Attacks and Threats Driving Demand for Endpoint Security

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has compiled a comprehensive report on the global endpoint security market for the forecast period (2017-2026). The report delivers precision analysis on the global endpoint security market. Along with an in-depth examination of the global market for endpoint security, the report offers key market dynamics all-inclusively. The report provides intelligence about […]
Tech

E-SIM Card Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global E-SIM card market is rising steadily due to the several advantages of E-SIM card over conventional SIM cards. E-SIM card allows changing mobile network operator at a few clicks, a feature distinct to them. For instance, ability to switch network providers over the air in machine to machine systems such as smart meters […]
Tech

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2023

Market Highlights: A public key infrastructure (PKI) are policies, roles, and procedures essential to manage, distribute, digital certificates and public-key encryption with an aim to secure the transfer of electronic information. PKIs are used for encryption, authentication, bootstrapping secure communication protocols, electronic signatures, and others. Going ahead with the market drivers, Standards are emerging to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *