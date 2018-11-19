Business

OnMobile taps into bKash’s mobile wallet

OnMobile Global Limited announced a strategic partnership with bKash Limited, the largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider in Bangladesh, facilitating its customers to purchase premium mobile entertainment contents from OnMobile platform through bKash. Having around 30 million registered customers, bKash offers services like Cash In and Cash Out, Person to Person Fund Transfer, Merchant Payment, Inward International Remittances, Salary Payment and Buy Airtime.

Talking about the strategic partnership, Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash said “We are extremely excited about our strategic partnership with OnMobile. We believe that there is a huge demand for high quality & rich contents which are currently untapped in the mobile entertainment space, and OnMobile as a global leader in mobile entertainment has the required expertise to leverage this untapped opportunity”

“Our strategic partnership with bKash to build and manage the mobile entertainment ecosystem is a big milestone for OnMobile as it reiterates the trust and credibility we have built over the years amongst our partners in Bangladesh. We are confident that this partnership will usher in a new era of high-quality on-the-go mobile entertainment for bKash users.” Said Sanjay Bhambri, President & Chief Operating Officer – India, Asia, Middle East & Africa, OnMobile Global.

OnMobile Global Limited shall leverage bKash’s large consumer base to build and manage an all-encompassing & enriching mobile entertainment ecosystem, which is untapped so far and offers a high growth potential. The partnership will enable OnMobile to expand its service offerings beyond telecom users by enabling premium mobile entertainment services that are completely absent in Bangladesh.

