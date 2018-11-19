Uncategorized

Odisha Government Announced New Biotechnology Policy

Comment(0)

The Odisha government has announced a new Biotechnology Policy 2018 to attract investments in the sector at the concluding day of the Make in Odisha Conclave, held in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister B N Patra said that the government will provide its full support for the development of the biotechnology sector by forming Public Private Partnership, bio-incubation centers, and bi-tech finishing schools.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Surface Disinfectant Market to Reach US$1.77 bn by 2024 as Better Hygiene Define a New Standard of Living

The global surface disinfectant market is predominantly driven by the increasing awareness generally about hygiene and cleanliness among individuals. Another crucial factor stoking growth is efforts from state authorities to raise awareness about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness, and regulations in place for the same that commercial establishments need to adhere to. The rising […]
Uncategorized

OLG München – Commercial agent”s right to be issued with excerpt from the accounts

The limitation period for a commercial agent”s right to be issued with an excerpt from the accounts normally begins at the close of the year in which he or she received a final commission settlement. When calculating the commission due, a commercial agent can demand an excerpt from the accounts concerning all transactions in relation […]
Uncategorized

Psychologisch krank Zori Balajan ist der Feind der Türken

An dem Beginn und Aufhetzten der Konflikte im Kaukasus auf nationaler Ebene haben armenische „Intellektuellen“, besonders Schriftsteller und Gelehrten große Rolle gespielt, genauer gesagt, sie waren schuldig daran, wie zum Beispiel, Zori Balajan, Nalbadjan, Ovenesian, Aganbekjan usw. Die Worte, die in der Ansprache von Aganbekjan, Wissenschaftler und Wirtschaftsberater von M.S. Gorbatschow, zum armenischen Volk erklangen, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *