New Talent From London Uprising In The Entertainment Scene (Watch Out)

Andre-Courtney Newell otherwise known as Dre Courtz is a London born actor, song writer and video creator.

He is best known for his role in Rapman – Blue Story Music Video. He has been seen in All About The Mckenzies (ITV), EastEnders (BBC), We Still Kill The Old Way (Feature Film) and many more. His Instagram channel @drecourtz has amassed thousands of views and thousands of followers as he currently does YouTube videos and gained a lot of attention from just the first upload.

He is tremendously gaining a lot of fans and supporters & is constantly doing YouTube videos ranging from Tips to doing Reaction videos and Challenges.

Dre Courtz has stated that he is working on a few projects at the moment but cannot release anymore information due to the production’s contracts. All we know is 2019 is looking very bright for this young man. For more visit https://www.starnow.com/drecourtz

