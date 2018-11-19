itel launches the Power Packed A44 Power smartphone with 4000mAh Battery & Full Screen Display under INR 6K

Explore and experience the richness of full screen display along with grand-ness of a powerful battery, premium-ness of face unlock and optimised Android Go operating system, only at a price of INR 5,999! Get your hands on one of the best value and power packed smartphone – itel A44 Power which also offers Full Screen and Face Unlock. itel is one of the leading mobile brands of TRANSSION Holdings that is working towards democratising technology for all.

Understanding the current needs and demand of customers from the market, itel launched its first 5.45” FWVGA+ full screen display smartphone with 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery and Dual Rear Camera in the Indian market. The itel A44 Power comes with advanced features promising a delightful smartphone experience for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing itel Business Unit said, “India is witnessing a significant shift in the consumption patterns of smartphones as the need for latest features & technology at a budget friendly price is increasing. At itel, we truly believe in making technology accessible and affordable for customers by offering them great value in every purchase they make with us. itel A44 Power brings with it the powerful 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery for our target audience along with 5.45” FWVGA+ Full Screen Display and Dual Rear Camera at a budget friendly price point. We surely believe that A44 Power will enrich the consumers with an enthralling mobile experience.”

itel A44 Power | 5.45” Full Screen Display + Bigger/Robust Battery at a never before price

The itel A44 Power comes with 5.45 “HD+ FWVGA+ Full Screen Display screen along with 4000 mAh Li-Polymer battery, Dual Camera and Face Unlock making it itel’s first in the sub 6k segment. itel A44 Power runs on 4000mAh Li-Polymer battery optimised to give upto 3 days battery backup in 1 charge on normal usage. Despite bigger battery, it has a compact design with a 9.5mm thickness with vibrant colours. It also has an OTG Power Bank support which can also charge other phones. The device comes with Android™ 8.1 Go edition OS for quick and seamless multitasking. The itel A44 Power is powered by 64 bit 1.4 GHz quad core processor for fast and smooth performance. It is equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 32GB. From a camera perspective, the smartphone is equipped with a 5MP + VGA Dual Rear Camera and 2 MP selfie camera, both with flash.

itel A44 Power will be available across India today onwards.