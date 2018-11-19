Tech

Human Capital Management Market: Growing implementation of Cloud Based HCM Software

Comment(0)

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global human capital management market was valued at US$ 21.30 Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 48.29 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the human capital management market in 2016.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51744

The global human capital management market is expected to witness considerable growth due to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies such as SaaS (Software as a Service). Moreover, cloud based human capital management has the ability to provide self-service which reduces the excess burden on HR. Such cloud based solutions are very secure because data is not lost when the computer/system/laptop crashes. This solution allows HR or other authorities to access workforce related information at any location and at any time. Moreover, a cloud-based human capital management portfolio improves the retention of employees and reduces turnover cost, thereby increasing the performance and employee engagement of the organization. In addition, SaaS-based human capital management services eliminate the need to manually upgrade the system as it is taken care of by the vendors themselves. Additionally, SaaS technology helps consolidate various HCM solutions under one single package.

The global market for human capital management is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, solution, industry, and geography. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. In 2017, the cloud segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue of the global human capital management market.

Furthermore, the cloud segment is expected to expandat the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the global human capital management market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SME’s), and large enterprises. Based on solutions, the market is categorized into software and services. The software sub segment is further segmented into suite and standalone. The software market is expected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, government, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Also Read
Tech

TFhost nominated for Four NiRA awards categories

Leading Domain Names and Hosting Service Company gets more honors in Nigeria. TFhost.ng a leading domain name registrar and hosting service company has broken bounds by earning quadruple accolades from the Nigerian superintendent registry of the dot ng. internet country code top-level domain (ccTLD). The .ng string is a critical national resource and Nigeria’s unique […]
Tech

Huawei B525 VS Huawei B528 LTE CPE

Huawei released a series of LTE cubes for LTE-A or LTE-A Pro networks. Some people want to change their 3G router or ADSL router to 4G LTE Router or 4G LTE Cube, however, for those who don’t know well about Huawei routers, they may have trouble to choose the Huawei 4G WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) or Huawei […]
Tech

Global Managed Security Services Market to reach a market size of $43.5 billion by 2022

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Managed Security Services market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely, IBM Corporation, HP […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *