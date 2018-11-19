HEART FAILURE TREATMENT AT ITS BEST:

The doctors from Sibia Medical Centre are proficiently trained to use ACT and ECP (EECP) method well on needful patients. This therapy works as the best Heart Failure Treatment for individuals.

• It is the new alternative to bypass surgery, which is gaining popularity among patients.

• ACT is also defined as non-operational treatment of the angina chest pain to avoid bypass.

• It is also used for treating bypass pain with chelation therapy, added in the list.

• This therapy will work pretty well with antioxidant, lifestyle management and nutrients as prescribed by doctors.

http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/

Contact Person:Dr S.S Sibia

Mobile No 9814034818