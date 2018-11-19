Business

Godrej Platinum- New Project In Okhla 9810047296

Comment(0)

Godrej Platinum builder is a very reputed developer in real-estate market of India. It is well known for its intelligence work and customers always trust its properties. It has started its new residential project in Okhla Phase-1, the construction work for which has been started. The builder has taken care of each and every convenience for the residents and that’s why the building layout has been prepared by the quintessential architects and civil engineers.

Godrej Okhla is a new project which will offer a grand life to the home seekers. These homes will have ultra-luxurious facilities that will make your life more cheerful every morning. The developer has launched many poplar residential projects in 12 major cities of India and this will also be the unique creation in New Delhi.

Outstanding Location

This Godrej Platinum Okhla is located at the best location of New Delhi where there is a great demand of residential properties. Okhla has various popular well-developed area in nearby and having many industries that will have more number of employees who will need homes for living. So, this project will be more beneficial for them. Apart from this, the project land is located at the best location from where Schools, Institutes, Hospitals, Market, Banks and ATMs are nearby.

Lavish Life Comes In Lavish Apartments

Godrej Okhla New Delhi offers you 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments that will have spacious rooms and marvelous interiors. Each apartment will consist of 2 balconies and one modular kitchen in which branded fittings will be done. One can choose their homes as per their need and the size of their family. The project land is well-connected to Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon so, you can easily reach to these places without facing any barriers.

The high rise residential development in Godrej Okhla New Project is meant to offer modern living to the people where one can feel peace and can live without any tension. The wide open roads in front of the township offers you traffic free roads Contact Us To Know More About Godrej Properties

Call:- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register here:-  http://godrejokhladelhi.srkresidency.com/

http://www.godrejs-golflinks.com/

Godrej Okhla New Delhi  

Godrej Golf Links

http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com/    or   Lodha The Park

http://lodhathepark-worli.com/Trump-Tower/

Also Read
Business

Global Hair Dryer Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Hair Dryer Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Hair Dryer industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Hair Dryer Report […]
Business

Global Infant (Under 6 Month) Nipple Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Infant (Under 6 Month) Nipple Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Infant (Under 6 Month) Nipple industry chain analysis, executive […]
Business

Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market

Autonomous Emergency Braking is an innovative safety system in vehicles designed to avoid low-speed collisions, or reduce the severity of an impact. A tiny stereo video camera mounted next to the rear-view mirror scans the road and senses when stationary or slow-moving traffic appears ahead. The system monitors the gap between you and the vehicle […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *