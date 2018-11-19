Business

Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market to Surpass $ 585 Million by 2023 | Acc. to TechSci Research

Comment(0)

According to TechSci Research report, Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market By Vehicle Type, By Component Type, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2023”, electric vehicle range extender market, globally, is projected to reach $ 586 million by the end of 2023. Growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing support by governments in terms of several initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles and concerns related to electric vehicle battery range are the key factors expected to drive demand for electric vehicle range extender across the globe. Moreover, increasing research & development efforts and growing inclination of consumers towards electric vehicles would positively influence global electric vehicle range extender market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3315

In 2017, electric passenger car range extender segment dominated the market with a 100% share. On account of support by governments for the faster adoption of electric vehicles, the market is anticipated to get more favorable environment for the development of electric vehicle range extender. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its market dominance in the coming years, owing to huge electric vehicle sales in the region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into fuel cell range extender, ICE range extender and others. ICE range extender segment accounts for the largest market share, backed by its lower cost than a fuel cell range extender.

Major players operating in global electric vehicle range extender market are Magna International Inc., MAHLE Group and Rheinmetall Group. Their continued research & development efforts to manufacture technologically advanced and affordable electric vehicle range extender is further anticipated to intensify the market over the course of next five years. Increasing investments and continuous product developments by automotive companies in the electric vehicle range extender field is also expected to fuel the market.

“Demand for electric vehicle range extender grew over the past few years, owing to rising demand for electric vehicles across the world. Governments in different countries are providing incentives and discounts on the purchase of electric vehicles, owing to various environmental benefits associated with this segment. The range anxiety for electric vehicle owners is driving the demand for electric vehicle range extender. Moreover, with many ongoing research & development projects, the demand for electric vehicle range extender is expected to grow at a robust pace, globally, during forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Some of the major companies operating in global electric vehicle range extender market are Magna International Inc., MAHLE Group, Rheinmetall Group, BALLARD Power Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, Ceres Power Holdings plc, PLUG POWER INC., Delta Motorsport Ltd, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., etc.

Browse 9 market data Tables and 141 Figures spread through 186 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-range-extender-market/3315.html

“Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market By Vehicle Type, By Component Type, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2023 has analyzed the potential of electric vehicle range extender market across the globe, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the industry.

Also Read
Business

How to Opt for the best Kitchen Tiles

The kitchen is one of the most significant places in any house and kitchen tiles would be the missing pieces that identify its look and atmosphere. For one, not only do tiles make your kitchen additional functional, the colors and design from the tiles need to look decorative as well. This is why many homemakers […]
Business

Australia Luxury Goods Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies Description : Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia’s economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians’ increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury timepieces and luxury jewellery. The expected depreciation of the Australian dollar is also likely to encourage a greater influx… Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data. Why buy this report? * Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market; * Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; * Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands; * Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop. Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning. Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857749-luxury-goods-in-australia Table Of Content : Luxury Goods Remains Positive in 2017 Luxury Brands Target Younger Generation Customers International Companies Expand Their Bricks-and-mortar Operations Internet Retailing Is the Fastest Growing Channel for Many Categories Luxury Goods Will Continue To Experience Growth Over the Forecast Period Market Indicator Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017 Market Data Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017 Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016 Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016 Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017 Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Sources Summary 1 Research Sources Headlines Prospects Stable Growth Predicted Changing Environment Younger Consumers Targeted Competitive Landscape High Barriers To Entry Niche Locally-owned Brands Gaining Popularity Social Media An Effective Means To Engage With Customers Category Data Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017 Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017 Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016 Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016 Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022 Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022 Headlines Prospects Changing Environment Asian Market Attractive But Competitive Australian Retailers Lag Behind Competitive Landscape Heritage Brands Lead the Category Treasure Wine Estates Adopts New Strategy Exclusivity Drives Sales Category Data Continued……. CONTACT US: NORAH TRENT Partner Relations & Marketing Manager sales@wiseguyreports.com http://www.wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Description : Luxury retailing experienced strong growth over the review period and this growth continued into 2017, aided by Australia’s economic growth, a rise in discretionary income and Australians’ increasing taste for luxury goods. Many Australians have shown a willingness to spend on more premium, high-quality products that are perceived as an investment, particularly luxury […]
Business

Ballast Water Management Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

Vessels use seawater onboard for stability, which has a distinct marine environment affect with indigenous marine life and aquatic microbes. Releasing of untreated ballast water in the vessels may disturb the indigenous ecosystem. Thus, ballast water management aims at reducing the destructive effects of ballast water disposal. In February 2004, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *