Future Electronics Moves Office to Futian District in Shenzhen, China

Shanghai, China (webnewswire) November 19, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the relocation of their Shenzhen office to the Futian District of Shenzhen, China. This new location is a key part of Future’s significant and ongoing investment in China, and is aimed at continuing the company’s strong growth in the Chinese market.

“As our business grows, we will continue increasing our investment in China, which includes hiring more employees to better support our customers,” said Mr. Raymond Huang, Vice President of Sales for Future Electronics China. “We will continue to provide Future Electronics’ unique supply chain services, including competitive prices, flexible payment terms, and advanced supply chain management solutions, to a wider range of Chinese customers.”

“This new location represents our commitment to China and our faith in the Chinese market.”

The new Shenzhen office integrates the former Nanshan office and FAI Luohu office, as well as the Advanced Engineering Group (AEG), the System Design Center (SDC) and the laboratory, making it the company’s central hub for design and training for all of China.

“The new office in Shenzhen will share resources and provide more efficient service to customers, and will further strengthen our team-building initiatives, becoming the main training center for Future Electronics China,” said Kevin Wang, Vice President of Future Electronics FAI Asia. “The latest technologies from the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers can be transferred to Chinese customers from this new center, which will enable our customers to better achieve product innovation. We will also preserve the FAI team’s youthful and energetic working environment, and we will be hiring new people to join the team.”

Future Electronics’ new Shenzhen location is a significant advancement in terms of scale and functionality. The office area is more than 5,000 square meters, creating a more open and comfortable working environment for employees, with additional space for expansion. There are 11 multifunctional conference rooms, including 5 videoconference rooms and two training rooms that can accommodate over 100 people totally.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ China branches and the company’s ongoing expansion in the Chinese market, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

