Health and Wellness

From Vision to reality

Comment(0)

In every organ a system of very small blood vessels (the so-called microcirculation) is doing an important job to keep us healthy. The changing blood supply and the exchange of metabolites and oxygen according to varying demands in different tissue areas is organized by complex regulatories in the vessel diameters. If the work of the microcirculation is impaired, vessel diseases arise including well-known harm for our health.
Imedos Systems GmbH has investigated and developed a trendsetting and worldwide unique technology, the Dynamic Vessel Analysis, together with physicians and researchers of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Informatics of the Technical University of Ilmenau. “This technology uses light to look inside the eye at the blood vessels of the retinal microcirculation. By applying flickering light we can investigate the vessel function and their regulation based on the vessel diameter changes. So we can observe the smallest vessels of man live at work.” Dr.-Ing. W. Vilser, CEO of Imedos Systems GmbH explains. “With the previous examination techniques the ophthalmologist can usually detect damages. Our technology, however, is capable of detecting functional disorders leading to vessel diseases long before damages are present.” This is creating a unique prerequisite for on time and controlled prevention of vascular diseases of the retina, e.g. glaucoma.
Studies also show that the function of retinal vessels reflect general vessel changes of the microcirculation which can be found in other organs, e.g. brain and heart. These parts of the microcirculation are not easily accessible. They can be examined via the eye, though. This is providing a wide range of application of the Imedos technology for the entire vascular medicine far beyond ophthalmology.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

India Home Health Care nurses serve as models of excellence in providing high-quality health care.

IHHC’S Training programs, based on cutting-edge new protocols and technologies, ensure that its nurses earn top distinction as the very best amongst the angels in white. India Home Health Care (IHHC), a leader in home healthcare services, has earned the distinction of “India’s most promising home healthcare service provider 2016” at the 9th Annual Edition […]
Health and Wellness

DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance organises Blood Donation camp in association with Rotary Club

June 27, 2018, Gurugram: DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance (DPLI), one of the leading life insurance companies in India recently organized a blood donation camp in association with the Rotary Club blood bank in Gurugram. The camp was organised as a part of the CSR initiatives of DHFL Pramerica Life insurance Company. The one day camp […]
Health and Wellness

POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market 2018 Size | Growth Overview and Segmentation by MRFR till 2023

The report for “Global POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market” of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. Outlook till 2023 POC Blood Gas and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *