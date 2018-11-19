Fleet Management Market 2018 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2023

Fleet Management Market 2018

Fleet Management Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Fleet Management Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market key players forecast to 2023

Global Fleet Management Market Information Report by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), by Management type (Driver Management, Asset Management, Operation Management), by Connectivity Type (Satellite Navigation, Cellular System), by Services (Managed Services, Integration and Deployment services, Professional services) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Fleet Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

The Key Players of Global Fleet Management Markets Are:

Fleetmatics Group PLC (U.S.), Verizon Telematics Inc.(U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S), WorkWave LLC(U.S.), Zonar Systems, Inc. (U.S.), I.D. Systems, Inc. (U.S), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Fleet Management Market – Segmentation

The Global Fleet Management Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Deployment Type: Comprises Cloud, On-Premises, and Hybrid

Segmentation by Management Type: Comprises driver management, asset management, and operation management

Segmentation by Connectivity Type: Comprises satellite navigation and cellular system

Segmentation by Services: Comprises managed services, integration and deployment services, and professional services

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Market Scenario:

Fleet management is the process of managing vehicle fleet in an organization. Mismanaging a vehicle fleet can have significant effect on an organized operation. Fleet management typically includes vehicles such as trucks, cars and corporate fleets, commercial and freight aircrafts, buses and trams and also container ships. Fleet management includes operations such as vehicle tracking, mechanical diagnostics and also driver behavior. Furthermore, vehicle tracking and diagnostics include risk management, fuel management, telematics and accident management. Fleet management is predominantly used in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, mining, construction, retail and logistics, utilities, public and private transport, waste management and service sectors.

The market is driven by the continuous increase in the demand for logistics and transport. The determiners of the growth of the market are the fluctuating fuel costs, connectivity issues, demand to meet pollution targets and operational efficiency. With fleet management, organizations can have better access to plan maintenance of vehicles, enhanced driver safety, proper routing of fleets that can all ultimately lead to effective operations of the fleet. Adding to that, vehicle connectivity and smart transportation are increasingly helping organizations to ensure safety operations of the fleets. Fleet management also helps in higher efficiency, consistent performances and ultimately reduced costs.

The report for Global Fleet Management Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

