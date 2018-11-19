Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Strategic Focus Report

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Size:

The global environment management, compliance and due diligence market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $2.5 billion or around 50% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $2.1 billion or around 50% of the global environment management, compliance and due diligence market.

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Overview:

Companies in the environmental consultancy services market are constantly innovating and developing new services, such as carbon footprint management, maintaining cultural heritage, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), marine environment, landscape architecture, and noise and vibration management. Furthermore, companies are also innovating new industry specific methods to manage waste, such as waste water treatment specific for the chemical, dairy, paper and pulp and mining industries.

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the environmental consulting services market is witnessing a significant advancement in technology. Such technologies are enabling businesses and households to effectively reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Bloom Energy developed the fuel cell system technology that has the capacity to produce electricity without burning fossil fuel, thereby reducing emission of greenhouse gases. The company successfully installed the technology for Morgan Stanley’s 750 thousand square feet New York office and a 6-acre solar panel field, both installations expected to produce more than 3 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy per annum. Projects of this kind provide attractive opportunities for the services of environmental consulting firms.

CH2M Hill was the largest company in the environment management, compliance and due diligence market, with revenues of $2.2 billion for the financial year 2016. CH2M’s growth strategy aims to double its new business generation and focus on the Middle East market to increase revenue. Some of the projects undertaken by CH2M in the Middle East are Dubai Expo 2020, Qatar’s Idris project, Riyadh Metro. The company also plans to double its workforce in this region by 2020.

Environment management, compliance and due diligence assessment involves the systematic identification and quantification of opportunities and constraints associated with the potential infrastructure projects including, rail, road, port and power and taking extensive steps to ensure that regulatory standards are met and that environmental mishaps do not occur.

