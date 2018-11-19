Education

Enterprise Ireland organized Education Fair in Capital today

With a sizeable portion of Indian students making Ireland a most preferred destination for higher education. Education in Ireland is an Irish national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills.

The fair, kick started in the Capital today at the Shangri – La hotel for students aspiring to pursue higher education in Ireland. The fair was attended by XXXX students in Delhi. The education fair will span 5 cities wherein prominent universities and educational institutes of Ireland will meet students under one roof. It will conclude in Chennai on 25thNovember 2018. In addition to Delhi and Chennai, the fair will be organized in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.

Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, Education in Ireland said, “This education fair aims to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to grow personally and professionally. We aspire to help students and institutions to achieve their goals as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

“Also this fair’s goal was to create opportunities for Indian counterparts to form business partnerships with local institutions with a common goal to bring the highest standards in education system.” added Mr. Barry.

This Education Fair was distinctive in terms of options it provided to each seeker, who could apply to the institution of his/her choice and get first-hand information on courses, scholarships right there. Education in Ireland’s education fair in Delhi also provided an opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with 20 institutions.

