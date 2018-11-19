Business

Barista Coffee partners with Saints Art for Strategic PR

Comment(0)

Barista Coffee Company Limited, one of the largest Indian Coffee chains, has collaborated with Saints Art, a leading PR Firm to further support its strong market objectives. As part of the module, Saints Art will be supporting Barista with decisive and strategic services for various market penetration initiatives of the brand so as to uphold the leading position in the sector.

The Barista Coffee Company Limited has over 200 Barista Cafe and Barista Express Kiosks across India including its Franchise partners. Besides India, Barista Coffee also has cafés in locations across Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Maldives. The Café chain of espresso bars are known for the exquisite and innovative coffee experience in their comfortable environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Puneet Gulati, CEO of Barista said “We are growing at a fast pace and further plan to add more loyalty to our coffee, making sure our consumers are satisfied and increasing every day”. “Our partnership with Saints Art will help us communicate our vision and mission as per the directives as set for the Indian Market,” he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Sharma, Vice President, Saints Art said, “Barista as a coffee brand has

been transforming through all these years and consistently retained its position as a preferred brand among consumers”. “We believe our strong experience and well thought PR strategy will bring in desired results for the Brand and will further help them achieve market objectives”, he added.

Also Read
Business

Cosmo Films Ltd Net Revenue up 24% at Rs 517.6 crore

Company’s Net revenue in Q1 FY19 increased by 24% to Rs 517.6 crore from Rs 418 crore in Q1 FY 18; Profit after tax was Rs 10.1 crore in first quarter of FY 19 ; During this period company achieved EPS of Rs 5.3 crores. Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in films for packaging, […]
Business

Global Cranberry Extracts Market Research Report 2015-2023 by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. Get sample copy of report: https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=175440 Table of Contents 1 Market Definition 2 Global Market by Vendors 3 Global […]
Business

Medical Case Management Services Market will Exhibit a Steady 3% CAGR through 2021

According to Research Report Insights (RRI) report, the global market for medical case management services is expected to expand at 3% CAGR over the forecast period (2015 – 2021). Medical case management services provide cost effective healthcare management solutions. Such services provide offer alternatives treatment modules for patients to choose the most suitable and affordable […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *