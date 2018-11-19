Artificial Intelligence As A Service Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2025

the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study IBM, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Salesforce, FICO, SAS Institute, Intel, SAP, IRIS AI, Bigml, H2o.AI, Absolutdata, Fuzzy.AI, Vital AI, Rainbird Technologies, Craft.AI, Sift Science, Mighty.AI, Cognitive Scale, Centurysoft, Yottamine Analytics, Datarobot, Meya.AI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail

• Telecommunications

• Government and defense

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence as a Service are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

