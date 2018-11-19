Health and Wellness

A Soul Art Meditation by Thriive Art & Soul with Radhika Deshpande

Comment(0)

Join in for this delightful creativity-boosting meditation guided by Radhika Deshpande on November 24th 2018 at Cosmic Heart Gallery, Marine Lines. Organised by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, this meditation session in the beautiful ambience of Art by Natasha Lalla, will allow you to set loose all those creative ideas that have been brewing inside you.

Moon Magic is a series of theme based guided meditation events, organised every new and full moon, by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, and conducted by Thriive’s verified alternative therapists.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Radiodermatitis Market to be Worth US$ 421.5 Million by the End of 2024

A newly compiled business intelligence report at Transparency Market Research (TMR) has observed that the shares in the global radiodermatitis market are moderately consolidated among a handful of players. Some of the key players of the radiodermatitis market, such as 3M Healthcare, Acelity, Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Convatec, Inc., are prominent […]
Health and Wellness

Almond Milk Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast

Market Overview: The foodservice industry plays a key intermediary role between producers and processors at one end and consumers at the other end. The consolidation and market concentration of foodservice industry creates multitude of opportunities for the market growth of almond milk market. Evolving economic standards and social habits coupled with trend of fast-food consumption […]
Health and Wellness

Gaucher Disease Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

31st October 2018 – Global Gaucher Disease Market is classified on the basis of product type, type of treatment molecules, route of administration, dosage forms, end users, and geography. A rare inherited disorder that results from the deficiency of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase is known as Gaucher disease. The typical character of this disease is that there […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *