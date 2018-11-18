Uncategorized

Cannabis Cultivation Expert Jennifer Martin Offers Help with Marijuana Cloning

Comment(0)

United States, (November 18, 2018) – Jennifer Martin, a pioneer in the Cloning Industry in the US, offers help with cannabis cloning techniques. She is an expert in in-house clone propagation, and assists marijuana production businesses across Canada and the U.S in mastering the process.

Flower producers require many clones every week in order to preserve their production schedules. Instead of taking risks on acquiring diseases or bugs from various 3rd party nurseries, it is better for business owners to attain expertise in the process with the aid of Jennifer Martin, an ace master propagator. With the assistance of Martin, business owners can get proper knowledge of marijuana cloning techniques and how to set up a proper system in place and balance every natural factor that can ensure the best results each and every time.

Martin, who works as a cannabis cloning consultant, won the 1998 San Francisco Bay Area Cannabis Cup. At present, she works with Maui Grown Therapies as the Chief Cultivation Advisor. She also offers consultation for various Canada and US indoor cultivation sites. Jennifer is an expert in commercial cultivation methods, propagation, workflow, genetics, nutrients and vertical LED flowering.

About Marijuana Propagation:
Based in the US, Marijuana Propagation by expert cannabis propagator Jennifer Martin helps companies that are into the production of marijuana for medical or other purposes. The marijuana cloning expert helps businesses grow cannabis in a high yield.

For further information or enquiries, visit the website https://www.marijuanapropagation.com/.

Media Contact:
Contact Person: Jennifer Martin
Email: jennifer@marijuanapropagation.com.

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

ZENEC ZE-RVSC200: Twin Lens Rear-view Camera for Motorhomes

Multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) has added a new rear-view camera to its range of accessories. The ZE-RVSC200 has been specially developed for use in partially and fully integrated motorhomes. The practical features make this a convincing camera unit. This very compact ZE-RVSC200 is designed as a twin lens model having two camera modules with different […]
Uncategorized

Pinoxaden Market is Expected to Reach US$ 862.2 million in 2020

Transparency Market Research has published a new market report titled “Pinoxaden Market for Wheat and Barley – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” which observes that the global pinoxaden market demand was valued at US$ 385.4 million in 2013 and is expected to reach US$ 862.2 million by 2020, expanding at […]
Uncategorized

Global DC Drives Market Latest Report for the Forecast Period, 2016-2024

DC drives are types of electric devices that are primarily used in DC motors to regulate its speed, direction, horsepower, and torque by monitoring the input ampere or voltage or both. DC drivers control the speed in DC motors, field current, and the motor flux. DC drives are used in motors because these motors consume […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *