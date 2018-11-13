Business

Secure and Affordable Housing units by Antriksh Group

The group which has emerged as a pioneer to the other construction companies and they are well-known for their effective and efficient work is none other than the Antriksh India Group. We have a rich experience of over 32 years and we have already delivered more than 55 successful projects in all parts of the country including Faridabad, Haridwar, Jaipur, Rewari, Noida, Delhi, and Gurugrams. Our 33 plus projects are currently under construction, among them few will be launched soon for the people to live. All the projects are well-planned and executed in the major locations which are popular in term of facilities and road connectivity.
With our projects, we make sure to give all the amenities like 100% power backup, high security, large and dedicated parking areas, swimming pool, gymnasium, 24×7 water supplies and playing spaces for the kids. Antriksh Group is well-known for its quality material used in the projects and also for the on-time delivery, this is the reason we are highly appreciated by the occupants. We construct our project after a lot of planning and the designs and architecture by us displays the modern day’s technology.
Antriksh India group has delivered masterpiece projects in Delhi under the Master Plan Delhi 2021. These projects are constructed in the upcoming smart city of the National Capital Region and the rates of the project are within the budget of the middle-class person. Now, even the person with the lower income can dream to buy their home in the metro city Delhi. Many projects including Antriksh Dwarka Residency, Antriksh Galaxy, Antriksh Homeland, Antriksh Height and a lot more are a great success for us. We have an aim to satisfy our occupants with the world-class living environment which are highly secured for the residents of the project.

Web : www.antarikshgroup.com
E-mail : antriikshgroup@gmail.com
Call@: +91-9540-030-600

