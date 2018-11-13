Lifestyle

Rewards Galore at R-City Mall with Diwali Indiawali

Comment(0)

R-City Mall, the biggest mall in Mumbai to shop for branded clothes & lifestyle products just had its massive prize distribution to close the grand, “Diwali Indiawali”, which ran for 3 weeks, was celebrated with an extravagant Indian flair. The gifting ceremony of the bonanza saw Pooja Chopra, ex Femina Miss India World in attendance to hand over the prizes to the lucky winners. R City gave away prizes worth INR 50 lacs which included a brand new Vento car, 3 domestic trips, 4 iPhones, 24 gold coins & gift vouchers to over 20,000 customers.

The flamboyance of a celebration also saw a flea market set up in the courtyard area where handmade products and fine artefacts from across India were displayed and sold. The traditional affair was amped up with special regional performances, & acts from the different parts of the country were showcased during the weekends which further added to the delight.

Mr Rajiv Malla, CEO, Malls – Runwal Group, says, “We received an overwhelming response from our customers. We are delighted to have gotten a record-breaking footfall of 9 lakh of visitors over the course of the 3 weeks.”

Mr Santosh Pandey – Head, R City Mall, says, “R City Mall believes in putting the customer first, always. This kind of seasonal celebrations have been planned to keep the customer experience and customer gratification in mind, and definitely, we received a massive response of appreciation from our most loyal customers. We will be planning for more rewarding campaigns in the upcoming year for all.”

Diwali Indiawali saw more than 20,000 eager participants for the shop and win contests, as well as over 50,000 raffle coupons, were filled. The traditional Indian touch added to the delight of the customers

Also Read
Lifestyle

Move over Bride-Groom Pre-Wedding Shoot, THESE SAAS-BAHU JODIS ARE ROCKING THE PRE-WEDDING SHOOT LIKE A PRO

editor

Marriages are made in heaven but making of splendid wedding is a hell of a task. And the task list is becoming even bigger with changing trends, one such trend is; Pre-Wedding Shoot at the best romantic location of the town with the best set up. When you think pre-wedding shoot and a couple posing […]
Lifestyle

Great Choices to Choose Your Bridal Hair Accessories

The reason why bridal hair accessories are in demand, for the explanation that they’re able to compose sleek hunt for the bride. If you think that a veil would cause you to look terribly easy, you’ll be able to add more bridal hair accessories to the veil like stone-studded wedding hairpin(http://www.cosyjewelry.com/wedding-bridal-hairpin-c-1_2/), decorative combs, bun wraps, […]
Lifestyle

Levenhuk is the exclusive official distributor of the world-famous Meade brand

editor

We are glad to inform you that Levenhuk is the exclusive official distributor of the world-famous Meade brand in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Meade Instruments is an American company and the world’s largest manufacturer of telescopes, solar telescopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and telescope accessories. The Meade Instruments optical products are already available […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *