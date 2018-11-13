Education

Patient Safety 2019 Conferences

Comment(0)

Hello Sir/Madam,
Greeting from Patient Safety 2019!!
On behalf of our Organizing Committee, we would like to take the privilege of welcoming you as a Speaker/Delegate/Exhibitor/Sponsor at 4th World Congress on Patient Safety & Quality Healthcare (Patient Safety 2019) during June 27-28, 2019 at Vienna, Austria.
Patient Safety 2019 aims in gathering the eminent research communities catalyzing information exchange and networking between researchers and business entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds, fostering advancements in Nursing and Healthcare.
For more details visit our website: Patient Safety Conferences
N.B: Our organization provides Discount on Group Registrations.

Regards,
Kristen Stewert
Program Director
Patient Safety 2019
Email:patientsafety@expertsconferences.org
Direct: (702) 508-5200 Ext: 8041
Customer Service: +1 (800) 216 6499
Conference Series llc LTD.

Also Read
Education

Computer based testing for JEE Advanced 2018 – success strategy to excel

editor

JEE Advanced 2018 will be held in online mode for the first time in India, many aspirants may have difficulty in adjusting to new mode. Moreover, no such patterns are yet fully revealed that can help students get an idea of the exam. And with hardly some time left for JEE Advanced, students need to […]
Education

Testbook.com announces the launch of SBI GUARANTEE

Navi Mumbai, India, July 19, 2018: One of the big names among Competitive Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is happy to announce the launch of an exclusive Live Course “ SBI Guarantee”. This course is specially designed for students to clear both SBI PO and SBI Clerk Mains in just 30 days! Since the SBI PO […]
Education

Learn French Online

Learn French Online is considered one of the easiest languages for a native English speaker to learn. The grammar and sentence structure in Online French Courses are different from English, but simpler. Because both languages have Latin roots, they also share thousands of cognates words that sound the same and have the same meanings. Having […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *