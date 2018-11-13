Uncategorized

OLG München – Extraordinary termination of a commercial agency agreement

Comment(0)

It is possible for a commercial agency agreement to be extraordinarily terminated for good cause if the relationship of trust between the parties has broken down. That was the verdict of the Oberlandesgericht (OLG) München, the Higher Regional Court of Munich.

A commercial agency agreement can be terminated by any party to the agreement if there is good cause for doing so. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that sec. 89a of the Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB), Germany”s Commercial Code, provides that this right cannot be excluded or limited. However, the legislature left open the definition of what exactly constitutes good cause. According to a ruling of the OLG München from 8 February 2018, there is deemed to be good cause justifying termination of a commercial agency agreement if the relationship of trust between the parties has irretrievably broken down and it is no longer reasonable to expect further cooperation in consideration of all factors relevant to the circumstances of the specific case (Az.: 23 U 1932/17).

In the instant case, the plaintiff had entered into a commercial agency agreement with the defendant, according to which it was amicably settled that activities relating to the role of the commercial agent would be carried out by the plaintiff”s husband. When the latter downloaded extensive data records onto his private computer without permission, the company issued extraordinary notice of termination. The plaintiff took action against this, demanding, among other things, payment of commission, bonuses and a commercial agency settlement.

The OLG München held that the extraordinary notice of termination had been justified, ruling that downloading and saving the data records had not been necessary for the purposes of carrying out activities relating to the role of the commercial agent and that the plaintiff could be held responsible for her husband”s conduct in this regard. The OLG München took the view that downloading the data without permission was so serious that the relationship of trust between the parties had irretrievably broken down and it was no longer reasonable to expect the contractual relationship to continue until the end of the ordinary notice period for termination. The Court stated that the fact that the plaintiff had worked with the company for more than 20 years changed nothing. It went on to say that it had not even been necessary to issue a prior formal warning, as the relationship of trust had been severely shaken by the impropriety, such that the former could not be restored with a successful warning.

Legal disputes between commercial agents and commercial enterprises are common. Lawyers who are experienced in the field commercial law can advise on matters ranging from drafting to terminating a commercial agency agreement.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/commercial-law/commercial-agency-law.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Smart Grid Market to Expand at 18.20% CAGR Fueled by Rising Power Demand

The smart grid market is fueled by a number of factors such as favorable policies and regulations, surging demand for power from across major regions, higher distribution and transmission losses in Asia Pacific, and rising demand for quality, reliable, and secure power supply. However, absence of common interoperability standards is likely to impede the growth […]
Uncategorized

A Reality Check for a World Filled with Myths Surrounding Soda & it’s Consumption

The article has been written by: Adith P Mammen, COO & Director, Mr. Butler. Incorporated in 1982, Mr. Butler pioneered Asia’ first home Sodamaker and continues to be the largest manufacturer of this product in the region. Article: This year’s festive season is just around the corner and it’s all about celebrations that include extensive […]
Uncategorized

PreOwnedPhones Online Mobile Store Offers Used Phones in Australia at the Best Rates

Auburn, Australia, (November 06, 2018) – PreOwnedPhones is a mobile phone store that is based online and offers the best rates on Used Phones Australia. It sells iPhones in new, refurbished and used conditions, and sells them at the most pocket-friendly rates in order to ensure that customers can enjoy the best deals. It sources […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *