Uncategorized

OLG München – Extraordinary termination of a commercial agency agreement

Comment(0)

It is possible for a commercial agency agreement to be extraordinarily terminated for good cause if the relationship of trust between the parties has broken down. That was the verdict of the Oberlandesgericht (OLG) München, the Higher Regional Court of Munich.

A commercial agency agreement can be terminated by any party to the agreement if there is good cause for doing so. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that sec. 89a of the Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB), Germany’s Commercial Code, provides that this right cannot be excluded or limited. However, the legislature left open the definition of what exactly constitutes good cause. According to a ruling of the OLG München from 8 February 2018, there is deemed to be good cause justifying termination of a commercial agency agreement if the relationship of trust between the parties has irretrievably broken down and it is no longer reasonable to expect further cooperation in consideration of all factors relevant to the circumstances of the specific case (Az.: 23 U 1932/17).

In the instant case, the plaintiff had entered into a commercial agency agreement with the defendant, according to which it was amicably settled that activities relating to the role of the commercial agent would be carried out by the plaintiff’s husband. When the latter downloaded extensive data records onto his private computer without permission, the company issued extraordinary notice of termination. The plaintiff took action against this, demanding, among other things, payment of commission, bonuses and a commercial agency settlement.

The OLG München held that the extraordinary notice of termination had been justified, ruling that downloading and saving the data records had not been necessary for the purposes of carrying out activities relating to the role of the commercial agent and that the plaintiff could be held responsible for her husband’s conduct in this regard. The OLG München took the view that downloading the data without permission was so serious that the relationship of trust between the parties had irretrievably broken down and it was no longer reasonable to expect the contractual relationship to continue until the end of the ordinary notice period for termination. The Court stated that the fact that the plaintiff had worked with the company for more than 20 years changed nothing. It went on to say that it had not even been necessary to issue a prior formal warning, as the relationship of trust had been severely shaken by the impropriety, such that the former could not be restored with a successful warning.

Legal disputes between commercial agents and commercial enterprises are common. Lawyers who are experienced in the field commercial law can advise on matters ranging from drafting to terminating a commercial agency agreement.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/commercial-law/commercial-agency-law.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Discharge tube Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers, Business Insights, and Forecast 2023

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market is designed to provide interested readers with the important information related to other Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market business. The report is essentially a mixture of market information the primary level but as secondary information related other Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market. The report provides key […]
Uncategorized

How can ceramic brake discs be cheaply resurfaced?

editor

High-tech materials are standard in high HP sports cars. The problem: even the most high-end body includes consumable parts that must be renewed from time to time. Ceramic brake (http://www.rebrake.de/?lang=en) discs are some of the most effective yet most expensive consumable parts. The company FOXX Automotive Components from Weßling to the west of Munich has […]
Uncategorized

There is no superior way to wear the best socks

4 September 2018 — We all get to discover the sheer importance of tiux compression socks only when it comes biting us because of the urgency of the matter. People often do not realize how important is having the assurance that they can enjoy good socks with ease and without experiencing any particular hassles linked […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *