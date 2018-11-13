Tech

HashRoot Achieves AWS Standard APN Consulting Partner Accreditation

Comment(0)

HashRoot, a preferred cloud managed service provider specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service has achieved Standard Tier Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

HashRoot has attained the AWS Standard Consulting Partner status through the demonstration of its technical proficiency, potentials, and engagement in the AWS ecosystem. As an APN standard consulting partner, they assist customers to successfully design, architect, build, execute migrations, secure workloads and manage cloud solutions built on AWS.

Anees T, CEO at HashRoot said “We are delighted to have achieved Standard APN Consulting Partner status. This definitely strengthens our AWS offerings to offer a continuum of flexible and highly scalable cloud solutions for our clients and by increasing their business insights, agility and security.”

About AWS Partner Network

APN, the global partner program for AWS empowers APN Partners to put up successful AWS-based business solutions. It is a very powerful platform that offers business and technical support to transform business services on AWS.

About HashRoot

HashRoot is specialized in providing Infrastructure Management Service, NOC, Data Analytics, Cloud Managed Services/Deployments, Containerization, IOT Engineering, IT Automation/DevOps and State of Art Security Operations Center around the globe. They provide technical support and server management services in the name and style – ServerAdminz.

Also Read
Tech

Application Hosting Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

Market Highlights: Application hosting, is cloud-based on-demand software, refers to a computing and operating platform that allows continuous availability of software to the end user over the Internet. In other words, an application hosting is a type of software as a service (SaaS) solution that allows an individual to perform and operate a software application […]
Tech

Smart Shoe Market 2017 Segments, Size, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Smart shoe is a smart technology incorporated in footwear. It works through smartphone as its insoles are connected to different smartphone applications such as Google maps, trackers etc. It is nothing but the hardware and software technologies assemble together that can constantly give personalized information to user. Health analytics, smart connectivity and sneaker […]
Tech

Application Delivery Network Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development 2023

Market Highlights: The combination of wide area network optimization and application delivery control is termed as application delivery network. The application delivery network is an integral part of data center networking, where it is used to manage and monitor the network performance and traffic. In recent times, the pattern regarding the network traffic accumulation has […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *