Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Systems Market Will Reach To USD 90.76 Billion By 2022.

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD 90.76 billion by 2022. The growth of this market is primarily driven by rapidly growing population and urbanization, increasing demand for new water resources, growing concerns of water quality and public health, and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases.

The importance of good drinking water in maintaining human health took centuries before people understood that their senses alone were not adequate judges of water quality. The earliest water treatments were based on filtering to remove the taste and as a result, drinking water treatment systems were designed to reduce turbidity, thereby removing pathogens that were causing various diseases such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera.

Further, growing focus on water and wastewater treatment in the U.S., China, and India provide significant opportunities in this market. However, the high cost of wastewater treatment systems is the major factor restraining their adoption in many parts of the globe, especially in the developing and underdeveloped nations.

The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems is mainly segmented by –

Market by Active Process Equipment –

• Primary Treatment Equipment

• Secondary Treatment Equipment

• Tertiary and/or Advanced Treatment Equipment

Based on process equipment, the primary treatment equipment held the largest share of the market in 2017 and expected to continue its dominance in the global water and wastewater treatment systems market during the forecast period. Based on the delivery equipment, pipes and fittings accounted for the major share of the global water and wastewater treatment systems market in 2017, as they are ideal for trenchless installation and are more cost-effective than line-cleaning PVC.

Market by Instrumentation –

• Anaerobic Digestion Sensors

• Activated Sludge Instrumentation

• Nutrient Removal Instrumentation

• Sedimentation Sensors

On the basis of instrumentation, anaerobic digestion sensors held the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment systems market in 2017, as these sensors provide accurate, high quality and reliable measurement of CH4, CO, and CO2 gas concentrations and can be easily integrated with various gas detection systems.

Market by Chemical –

• Specialty Chemicals

• Activated Carbon

• Calcium Hydroxide

• Aluminum Sulfate

Based on the chemical type, specialty chemicals commanded the largest share in 2017, as these chemicals are designed specifically for solid-liquid separation of suspended solids in wastewater. Furthermore, the adoption of this type of chemicals in wastewater treatment is growing rapidly due to their various benefits such as they provide sheer stable floc, reduce sludge haul-out cost, economical to use (high solids in a low viscosity liquid form), and easy to apply (emulsion form).

Market by Delivery Equipment –

• Pipes and Fittings

• Pumps

• Filters

• Valves and Controls

• Blowers

