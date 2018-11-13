Global Smart Elevators Market to reach a $29.1 Billion by 2022

According to a new report, “Global Smart Elevators Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Smart Elevators Market is expected to reach $29,126.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Smart Elevators Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to become the largest market, globally, attaining a market size of $8,933.5 million by 2022. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 20.8% during 2016-2022.

The New Deployment market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Smart Elevators Market in 2015, thereby growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. The Modernization market is expected to become the largest market, globally, by 2022. However, Maintenance market is expected to grow at CAGR of 29.6% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Smart Elevators market, globally. Based on the Solution, the Smart Elevators Market is segmented into New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance segment. The New Deployment segment is further segmented into Elevator Access Control & Security and Elevator Automation sub segments. Based on the applications, the market is bifurcated into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Other segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players profiled in the report include Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Schindler Holding AG, Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Fujitec, Bosch Security Systems and Kone Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-elevators-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Solution, Application and Geography.

Global Smart Elevators Market By Solution

New Deployment

Elevator Access Control & Security

Elevator Automation

Modernization

Maintenance

Global Smart Elevators Market By Application

Residential Laser Technology

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

Global Smart Elevators Market By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schindler Holding AG

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Fujitec

Bosch Security Systems

Kone Corporation

