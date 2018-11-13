Health and Wellness

Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 13, 2018: About Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool that is used in quality control and research to determine the content and purity of a sample and its molecular structure.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market to grow at a CAGR of 4.82 % during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bruker
  • JEOL
  • Merck Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

  • Increasing focus on drug discovery and development
Market challenge

  • High cost of instruments
Market trend

  • Increase in use of hyphenated technology
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

