Global Autonomous Vehicles Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 13, 2018: About Global autonomous vehicles market

Autonomous cars are designed to drive and travel various destinations without the intervention of a human driver. Autonomous cars can successfully navigate around obstacles, negotiate between different types of terrains, and reach a predetermined destination without any human intervention

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global autonomous vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 41.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of global autonomous vehicles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the various end-users

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Alphabet
  • Delphi
  • Tesla
  • Intel
  • Ford Motor
  • Daimler

Market driver

  • Availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure
Market challenge

  • System reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features
Market trend

  • Growing development and introduction of HD maps for autonomous vehicles
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors? in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

